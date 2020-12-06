Vestcor Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

