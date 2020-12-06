Vestcor Inc Purchases 9,447 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

