Vestcor Inc Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.66 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.