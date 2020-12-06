Vestcor Inc Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

