Vestcor Inc Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in General Mills by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

