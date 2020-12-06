Vestcor Inc Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

