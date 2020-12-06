Vestcor Inc Sells 107 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.33 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

