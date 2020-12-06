Vestcor Inc Sells 187 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

