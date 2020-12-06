Vestcor Inc Sells 206 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $253.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

