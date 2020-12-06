Vestcor Inc Sells 287 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 15.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,501,000 after acquiring an additional 401,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $217.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

