Vestcor Inc Sells 4,300 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,150 shares of company stock worth $675,915 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.