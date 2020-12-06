Vestcor Inc Sells 79 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $10,132,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

