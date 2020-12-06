Vestcor Inc Sells 9,706 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. CSFB boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

