Vestcor Inc Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

MNST opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

