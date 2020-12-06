Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

