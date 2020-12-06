Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

NYSE KO opened at $53.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.