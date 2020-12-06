Vroom, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRM) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Vroom’s (NASDAQ:VRM) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 7th. Vroom had issued 21,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $467,500,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of Vroom’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.