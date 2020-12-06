Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

