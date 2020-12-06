Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

