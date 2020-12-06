Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

