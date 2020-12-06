Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 920,357 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,355,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348,531 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

