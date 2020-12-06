Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,483 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

