Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in The Boeing by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

The Boeing stock opened at $232.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.