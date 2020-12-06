Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $253.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average of $200.01. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.72.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

