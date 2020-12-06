Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $898,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 401.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $344.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

