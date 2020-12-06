Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $253.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

