Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $486.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.70. The stock has a market cap of $233.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

