Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

