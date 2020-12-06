Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 56.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $232.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $354.40.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

