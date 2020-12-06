Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $807,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

ARKK stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $117.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

