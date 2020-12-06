YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 90.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,977. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of YETI opened at $62.81 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

