Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

