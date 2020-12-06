Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Position Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,052 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Insiders sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

