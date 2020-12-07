$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 570,955 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after buying an additional 10,191,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

