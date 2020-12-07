$0.04 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

