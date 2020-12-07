-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 9,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders have bought a total of 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.