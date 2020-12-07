-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 9,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $104,780.00. Insiders have bought a total of 177,900 shares of company stock worth $312,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

