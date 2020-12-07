-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

A number of analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 40.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

