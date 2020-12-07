$0.31 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 107,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $762.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,662.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

