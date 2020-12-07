$0.41 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

