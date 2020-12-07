-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.57). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $179.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

