100,193 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,875 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.