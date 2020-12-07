1,082,485 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,082,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,360,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.16% of Cimpress at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 174,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $88.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

