18,019 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5,765.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

