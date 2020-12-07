$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.84. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

