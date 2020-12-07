23,347 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $47.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

