24,822 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

