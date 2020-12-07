250,000 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Acquired by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 12,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

