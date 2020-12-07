2,700 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Tiger Management L.L.C.

Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.46.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.