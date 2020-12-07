344,671 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,671 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 586,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,562 shares of company stock worth $149,247. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

