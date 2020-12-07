369,510 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 369,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. HollyFrontier makes up approximately 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.